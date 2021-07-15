Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,219,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $22,151,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 16,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 932.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,063,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,925,000 after buying an additional 1,863,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $63.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.98. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $33.48 and a 52 week high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

