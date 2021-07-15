Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Sells 1,465 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 18,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,695,000 after purchasing an additional 464,000 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 434,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,446,000 after purchasing an additional 22,634 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 348,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,022,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $67.88 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $56.75 and a 12-month high of $67.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.57 billion, a PE ratio of -24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,963.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $1,963,802.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,986.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,493. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

