Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Sells 230 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 828 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $523,326,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 980.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $360,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,097 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in FedEx by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,629,323,000 after acquiring an additional 435,381 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,260,259,000 after acquiring an additional 406,634 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 10,682.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394,404 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $112,026,000 after acquiring an additional 398,131 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 19,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.89, for a total value of $5,928,759.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,956,094.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,013 shares of company stock valued at $30,668,425. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $344.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.04.

FedEx stock opened at $295.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $301.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $159.04 and a 1-year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

