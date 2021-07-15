Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Sells 54 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in CME Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in CME Group in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in CME Group by 33.3% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $210.16 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.89 and a 52 week high of $221.82. The stock has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In other news, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,214,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $6,114,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,699,378.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,159 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.