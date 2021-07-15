Vivo Capital LLC Has $8.97 Million Stake in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Vivo Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) by 83.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 577,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,642 shares during the quarter. Vivo Capital LLC owned 1.13% of Dyne Therapeutics worth $8,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. 65.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DYN traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,215. The company has a market capitalization of $972.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.79. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $32.31.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. Analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

