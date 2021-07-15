Vivo Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Vivo Capital LLC lowered its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,937,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589,000 shares during the period. Avadel Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 0.9% of Vivo Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Vivo Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals worth $26,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDL. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 193.8% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. 55.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AVDL shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Avadel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.51. 8,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,762. The company has a quick ratio of 26.57, a current ratio of 26.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.57. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.09. Research analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

