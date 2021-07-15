Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Short Interest Down 84.1% in June

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 84.1% from the June 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodacom Group in a report on Monday, June 21st.

VDMCY opened at $8.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.26. Vodacom Group has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $10.28.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5663 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.79%.

About Vodacom Group

Vodacom Group Limited provides a range of communications products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers voice, messaging, converged, broadband, data connectivity, and mobile financial services, as well as contract or prepaid voice and other value-added services to consumer and enterprise customers and telecommunication and other companies.

