Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €295.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €295.00 ($347.06) price objective from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on VOW3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Nord/LB set a €260.00 ($305.88) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €272.00 ($320.00) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €258.63 ($304.26).

ETR:VOW3 opened at €215.05 ($253.00) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €219.57. The company has a market cap of $44.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a fifty-two week high of €252.20 ($296.71).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

