Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Shares Gap Down to $15.72

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.72, but opened at $15.24. Vor Biopharma shares last traded at $15.13, with a volume of 1,113 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VOR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vor Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.20.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.47.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.16. Sell-side analysts predict that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VOR. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile (NYSE:VOR)

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

