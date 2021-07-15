Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Short Interest Down 79.0% in June

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a drop of 79.0% from the June 15th total of 74,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of IHD traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $8.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,676. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.26. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $8.71.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.
About Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
