Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Short Interest Down 79.0% in June

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a drop of 79.0% from the June 15th total of 74,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of IHD traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $8.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,676. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.26. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $8.71.

Get Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 17.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,751 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 5.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,005,000 after buying an additional 60,991 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 35.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 37.2% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 214,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 58,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $126,000.

About Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.