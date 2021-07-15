Voya Financial Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 12,960 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,792% compared to the average volume of 333 put options.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on VOYA shares. downgraded Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.93.
In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $199,440.00. Also, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $198,069.84. Insiders sold a total of 17,889 shares of company stock worth $1,176,850 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.
NYSE VOYA opened at $62.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.42. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $45.17 and a twelve month high of $70.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.20.
Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 13.72%.
Voya Financial Company Profile
Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.
