Voya Financial Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 12,960 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,792% compared to the average volume of 333 put options.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VOYA shares. downgraded Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.93.

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $199,440.00. Also, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $198,069.84. Insiders sold a total of 17,889 shares of company stock worth $1,176,850 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 58.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 46.9% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 54.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 465.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

NYSE VOYA opened at $62.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.42. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $45.17 and a twelve month high of $70.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.20.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 13.72%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

