Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 131.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,918 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Vroom were worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRM. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vroom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vroom by 6,705.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vroom by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Vroom by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vroom by 245.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 11,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $472,111.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,220.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $1,037,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,103,991.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,062,251 shares of company stock worth $90,109,031 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRM. Raymond James upped their price target on Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

Shares of VRM opened at $40.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.03. Vroom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.96 and a twelve month high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $591.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.75 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

