WABnetwork 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $123.00 (WAB)

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. In the last seven days, WABnetwork has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One WABnetwork coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. WABnetwork has a total market cap of $107,604.26 and approximately $123.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WABnetwork alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00049520 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00015167 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $269.59 or 0.00852062 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005809 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

WABnetwork Coin Profile

WAB is a coin. Its launch date was June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. The official message board for WABnetwork is medium.com/@WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official website is wab.network . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

WABnetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WABnetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WABnetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WABnetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WABnetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.