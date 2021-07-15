WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Research Coverage Started at

began coverage on shares of WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WKME. JMP Securities assumed coverage on WalkMe in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on WalkMe in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on WalkMe in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on WalkMe in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on WalkMe in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.29.

Shares of WalkMe stock opened at $29.13 on Monday. WalkMe has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $32.04.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

