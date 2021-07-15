Walleye Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Stoke Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STOK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 749,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,424,000 after acquiring an additional 379,533 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,854,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 968,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,999,000 after buying an additional 138,411 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,644,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,543,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,729,000.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of STOK opened at $31.60 on Thursday. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.74 and a fifty-two week high of $71.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.09.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary ribonucleic acid therapeutics platform, Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO), to design ASOs to upregulate the expression of protein by individual genes in a patient.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.