Walleye Capital LLC Acquires New Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SCHW opened at $70.20 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $32.66 and a 52 week high of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.40. The stock has a market cap of $126.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.06.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCHW. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.29.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $19,677,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 25,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $1,823,228.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,525,007 shares of company stock worth $107,340,344. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

