Walleye Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 90,000 Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000.

Shares of VELOU stock opened at $10.17 on Thursday. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

