Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAOU)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAOU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,111,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,028,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,743,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,990,000.

Shares of AMAOU stock opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.15. American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $10.25.

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States.

