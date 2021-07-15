Walleye Capital LLC Purchases New Position in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in AlloVir in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AlloVir by 82.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AlloVir in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AlloVir in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in AlloVir by 608.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. 40.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALVR opened at $17.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of -6.78. AlloVir, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $48.96.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts expect that AlloVir, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALVR has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on AlloVir from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AlloVir from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AlloVir from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AlloVir currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

In other AlloVir news, insider Ann M. Leen sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $3,412,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

