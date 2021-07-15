Walleye Capital LLC Purchases New Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in State Street by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,940,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,179,264,000 after buying an additional 1,237,925 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in State Street by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,426,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $791,909,000 after buying an additional 4,895,354 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,381,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $534,817,000 after purchasing an additional 159,847 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of State Street by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $522,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

STT opened at $82.47 on Thursday. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $56.63 and a twelve month high of $89.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.04%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STT shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. State Street has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.43.

In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

