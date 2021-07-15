Walleye Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 89,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veru by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,301,000 after purchasing an additional 161,722 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veru by 21.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after purchasing an additional 164,948 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veru by 75.0% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Veru by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 594,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 12,251 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Veru by 2,465.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 546,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 524,906 shares during the period. 33.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VERU has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Veru in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

In related news, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $835,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VERU opened at $7.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.22. Veru Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $24.57. The company has a market capitalization of $559.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.92 and a beta of 0.60.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Veru had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $13.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Veru Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veru

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

