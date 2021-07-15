Walleye Trading LLC Acquires New Holdings in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:VTIQU)

Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:VTIQU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $191,000.

Get VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $10.10 on Thursday. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $11.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.12.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIQU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:VTIQU).

Receive News & Ratings for VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.