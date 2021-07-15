Walleye Trading LLC Acquires New Stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (OTCMKTS:HCICU)

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (OTCMKTS:HCICU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HCICU. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the first quarter valued at $34,565,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth about $8,363,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth about $6,565,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth about $5,405,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth about $2,113,000.

Get Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCICU opened at $10.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.37. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $13.30.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.