Walleye Trading LLC Buys New Holdings in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU)

Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTAAU. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $100,000. LH Capital Markets LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $101,000.

Shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition stock opened at $10.12 on Thursday. FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $10.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

