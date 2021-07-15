Walleye Trading LLC Buys New Holdings in Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHICU)

Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHICU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHICU. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Population Health Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $1,045,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Population Health Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $523,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Population Health Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,399,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Population Health Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $732,000. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Population Health Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000.

OTCMKTS:PHICU opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.14. Population Health Investment Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $11.84.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

