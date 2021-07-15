Walleye Trading LLC Purchases Shares of 16,000 Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU)

Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCLEU. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $991,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $562,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,805,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $297,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCLEU opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.98. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

