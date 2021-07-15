Walleye Trading LLC Takes $125,000 Position in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)

Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Team in the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Team by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 135,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Team by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 9,753 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Team in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Team by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TISI opened at $5.81 on Thursday. Team, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.29). Team had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $194.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Team, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Team from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Team in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

