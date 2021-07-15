Walleye Trading LLC Takes $198,000 Position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAC)

Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITAC. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,532,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,427,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,004,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,386,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at about $995,000. 56.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ITAC opened at $10.04 on Thursday. Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in providing 4D imaging radar solutions.

