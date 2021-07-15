Walleye Trading LLC Takes Position in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU)

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,614,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the first quarter worth $5,971,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the first quarter worth $5,676,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the first quarter worth $4,220,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the first quarter worth $4,151,000.

OTCMKTS KAIIU opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.95. Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

