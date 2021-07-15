Walleye Trading LLC Takes Position in Provident Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PAQCU)

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PAQCU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Provident Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $267,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Provident Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $152,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Provident Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $4,200,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Provident Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $851,000.

Get Provident Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS:PAQCU opened at $10.10 on Thursday. Provident Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04.

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Read More: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAQCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provident Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PAQCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.