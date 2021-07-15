Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Sets New 52-Week High at $145.24

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $145.24 and last traded at $145.22, with a volume of 11795 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $143.99.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.42.

Get Waste Management alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $60.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 57.07%.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total value of $38,117.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $622,636.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,070,595.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,331 shares of company stock valued at $19,433,162. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.