Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Short Interest Down 100.0% in June

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total transaction of $1,617,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 14.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Watsco stock opened at $286.68 on Thursday. Watsco has a 52-week low of $186.21 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $288.12.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Watsco will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.27%.

WSO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research lowered Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.60.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

