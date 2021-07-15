Watsco (WSO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.06 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect Watsco to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $286.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $288.12. Watsco has a fifty-two week low of $186.21 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WSO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research lowered Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.60.

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total value of $1,617,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

