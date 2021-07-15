WAX (WAXP) Trading 8.6% Higher This Week

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 15th. One WAX coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000411 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WAX has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. WAX has a total market cap of $218.87 million and approximately $14.29 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00092841 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,755,760,491 coins and its circulating supply is 1,671,137,255 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WAX is wax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

