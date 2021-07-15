Wealthspring Capital LLC Acquires New Position in GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 155,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GigCapital4 during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in GigCapital4 during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in GigCapital4 during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GigCapital4 during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in GigCapital4 during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000.

GigCapital4 stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.17. 575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,329. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10. GigCapital4, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

