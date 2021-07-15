Wealthspring Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 87,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $200,000.

NASDAQ:HERAU traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $10.13. The stock had a trading volume of 29,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,806. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $10.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

