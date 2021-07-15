Wealthspring Capital LLC Buys Shares of 381,640 MCAP Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MACQU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MCAP Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MACQU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 381,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,000. MCAP Acquisition comprises about 1.0% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MACQU. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of MCAP Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MCAP Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MCAP Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MCAP Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MCAP Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MACQU remained flat at $$10.00 during midday trading on Thursday. 8,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,154. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.97. MCAP Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $10.11.

MCAP Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

