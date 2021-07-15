Wealthspring Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co. (OTCMKTS:ACKIU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co. (OTCMKTS:ACKIU) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 281,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Ackrell SPAC Partners I were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACKIU. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I by 19.2% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 23,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Ackrell SPAC Partners I in the fourth quarter worth $514,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ackrell SPAC Partners I in the fourth quarter worth $515,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ackrell SPAC Partners I in the fourth quarter worth $772,000.

Ackrell SPAC Partners I stock remained flat at $$10.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,182. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.21. Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co. has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage and wellness sectors.

