Wealthspring Capital LLC Makes New $881,000 Investment in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EUSGU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EUSGU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 88,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $442,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $456,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $499,000.

Shares of EUSGU stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $10.27. 6,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,168. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10. European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $11.42.

European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

