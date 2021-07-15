Wealthspring Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in IG Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGACU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC trimmed its position in IG Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGACU) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,821 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in IG Acquisition were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGACU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in IG Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IG Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $874,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of IG Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,549,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IG Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,757,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IG Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000.

Shares of IGACU stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.26. 7,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,760. IG Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $13.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.25.

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

