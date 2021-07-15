Wealthspring Capital LLC Takes Position in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 191,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DHC Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DHC Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DHC Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP bought a new position in DHC Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000.

DHC Acquisition stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.15. 2,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,498. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $10.36.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

