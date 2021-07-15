Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Up 2.4%

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) shares shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $63.36 and last traded at $63.36. 3,952 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,197,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.89.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Weibo from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Weibo from $30.60 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.15.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $458.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.77 million. Weibo had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weibo Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WB. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Weibo during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Weibo during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weibo during the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 88.6% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

