Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) Short Interest Update

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, an increase of 2,643.8% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:WEI opened at $1.13 on Thursday. Weidai has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $5.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weidai during the 1st quarter worth $290,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Weidai during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Weidai by 81.4% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 58,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 26,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Weidai by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 520,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 14,474 shares during the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. Its auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily small and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

