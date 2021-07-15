Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Shares Gap Down to $24.92

Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.92, but opened at $23.25. Welbilt shares last traded at $23.43, with a volume of 109,594 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WBT shares. raised their price objective on Welbilt from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Welbilt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Get Welbilt alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.45 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Welbilt had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $316.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Welbilt in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Welbilt in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Welbilt by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Welbilt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

About Welbilt (NYSE:WBT)

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.