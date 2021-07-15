Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Shares Gap Down to $24.92

Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.92, but opened at $23.25. Welbilt shares last traded at $23.43, with a volume of 109,594 shares trading hands.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WBT shares. raised their price objective on Welbilt from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Welbilt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.
The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.45 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.36.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Welbilt in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Welbilt in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Welbilt by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Welbilt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.
About Welbilt (NYSE:WBT)
Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.
