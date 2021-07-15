Wells Fargo & Company Increases Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target to $52.00

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CPE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Callon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $48.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $60.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.04.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 256.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $359.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.87 million. On average, research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $41,772.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,038.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock worth $144,492 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

