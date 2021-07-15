Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 37.2% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 358,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,989,000 after acquiring an additional 96,996 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 290.2% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 750,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,325,000 after acquiring an additional 558,243 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,332.8% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 310,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,119,000 after acquiring an additional 288,545 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,166.3% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 116,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 127,776 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.74.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $44.95 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

