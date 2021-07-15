Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,100 shares, a decrease of 87.2% from the June 15th total of 429,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Westwood Holdings Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other news, major shareholder Jcp Investment Management, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.89 per share, with a total value of $447,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 54.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 76.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

WHG traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.02. 26,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,281. The stock has a market cap of $191.00 million, a P/E ratio of 44.46 and a beta of 1.54. Westwood Holdings Group has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.22.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.32 million for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.64%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

