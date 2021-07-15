Whale Rock Capital Management LLC Raises Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 138.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,369,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700,747 shares during the period. KE comprises approximately 3.0% of Whale Rock Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KE were worth $362,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BEKE. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in KE during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KE in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. BP PLC purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in KE by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in KE by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 30.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. China Renaissance Securities raised KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on KE in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, 86 Research raised shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.96.

BEKE stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.07. The company had a trading volume of 16,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,951,357. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.81. The company has a market cap of $35.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 260.00. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.79 and a 1 year high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 190.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

