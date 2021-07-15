Whale Rock Capital Management LLC Sells 5,630 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,630 shares during the quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $65,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $8,989,465,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,426,893,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,568,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,768 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,258,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,027,000 after purchasing an additional 507,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRV LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,148,291,000. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DASH traded up $2.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $171.88. 7,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,220,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.02. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.13 and a fifty-two week high of $256.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.83.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.62 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $1,058,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.94, for a total transaction of $14,235,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,254,257 shares of company stock valued at $1,244,510,235 over the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DASH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.33.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

