Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) was down 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.49 and last traded at $1.49. Approximately 14,390 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 8,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Whitehaven Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Whitehaven Coal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Whitehaven Coal alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34.

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. The company operates in two segments, Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations. The company operates four mines in North West New South Wales; three open cut mines at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, Werris Creek, and Sunnyside; and one underground mine at Narrabri.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Whitehaven Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitehaven Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.